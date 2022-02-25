Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells 7,906 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) EVP Mark Neumann sold 7,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $412,772.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mark Neumann sold 11,139 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $615,875.31.

On Monday, January 10th, Mark Neumann sold 20,948 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $854,259.44.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.28. 713,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,604. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

