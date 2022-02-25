Insider Selling: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) Director Avi S. Katz sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $10,673.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KLR stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.97. 324,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,394. The company has a market capitalization of $332.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.59. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 152.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter worth $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 38.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter worth $135,000. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLR. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Kaleyra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

