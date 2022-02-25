Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells 3,080 Shares of Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $16,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Keefer Mcgovern Lehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,964 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $15,102.84.

NASDAQ:KLXE traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $6.16. 199,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,313. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 835.23% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.56) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -11.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 135.5% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 414,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 238,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $3,042,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 134.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 99,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 83,461 shares during the last quarter. 21.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

