Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $541,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matson stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.03. The stock had a trading volume of 597,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.90. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.74.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.