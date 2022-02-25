Insider Selling: MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CEO Sells 61,000 Shares of Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $262,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ MDXG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.69.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
