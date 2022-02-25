Insider Selling: MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CEO Sells 61,000 Shares of Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $262,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MDXG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.69.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,845,000 after acquiring an additional 181,074 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,275,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 105,089 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 71,937 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

