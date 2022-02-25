Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $1,330,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $1,388,340.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,538,010.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $1,696,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $1,980,090.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $2,378,340.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $2,448,990.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $2,541,150.00.

MRNA traded down $4.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,812,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,808,441. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.50. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

