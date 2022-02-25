Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 57,096 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $777,647.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $832,903.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $891,856.56.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $772,748.16.

On Monday, February 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $896,337.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $453,855.24.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $599,251.32.

On Monday, February 7th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,340 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $382,983.60.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,047 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $432,075.86.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 52,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $770,192.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,709 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $789,851.52.

NYSE PARR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.54. 934,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,410. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $814.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,781,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 243,902 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after buying an additional 539,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

