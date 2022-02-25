Insider Selling: Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Insider Sells 1,639 Shares of Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $27,928.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BTU traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,848,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357,452. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BTU has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,654 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,128,662 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $61,716,000 after purchasing an additional 750,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,903,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

