Insider Selling: Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Director Sells 1,589 Shares of Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total transaction of C$108,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,012,015.04.

Carey Thomas Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

On Thursday, February 24th, Carey Thomas Ford sold 4,868 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$318,343.83.

On Thursday, February 17th, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total transaction of C$100,376.46.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total transaction of C$113,838.88.

Precision Drilling stock traded up C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$66.63. The company had a trading volume of 63,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52 week low of C$24.71 and a 52 week high of C$74.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$54.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.77. The firm has a market cap of C$886.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on PD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$91.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.27.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.