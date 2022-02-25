Insider Selling: Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Senior Officer Sells 1,112 Shares of Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total transaction of C$75,793.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,133,909.76.

Veronica H. Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Veronica H. Foley sold 3,407 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$222,801.45.

PD stock traded up C$0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$66.63. The stock had a trading volume of 63,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,227. The firm has a market cap of C$886.45 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of C$24.71 and a 12-month high of C$74.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PD shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$91.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.27.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

