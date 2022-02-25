Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CEO Sells 49,832 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $3,058,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PCOR traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,521. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.86. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $455,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,584 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,034,000 after purchasing an additional 685,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

