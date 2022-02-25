Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CFO Sells 5,187 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lyandres sold 5,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $318,378.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,521. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.09.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

