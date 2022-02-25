Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CFO Sells 5,187 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lyandres sold 5,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $318,378.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ PCOR traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,521. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.09.
Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Procore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.
