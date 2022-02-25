Insider Selling: PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Sells 34,800 Shares of Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,079,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PROS stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.70. 289,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.55. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $50.90.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PROS by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,520,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,967 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,913,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,006,000 after purchasing an additional 368,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PROS by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,488,000 after purchasing an additional 341,276 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,480,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 122,584 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

About PROS (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.