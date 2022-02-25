Insider Selling: PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Sells 34,800 Shares of Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,079,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
PROS stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.70. 289,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.55. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $50.90.
PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
About PROS (Get Rating)
PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.
