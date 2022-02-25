Insider Selling: The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE NYT traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.78. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $56.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 800.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 186.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NYT shares. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

