Insight Holdings Group, Llc Buys 75,276 Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 75,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $595,433.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 40,200 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $326,022.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 35,994 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $304,869.18.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 50,126 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $461,159.20.

On Monday, February 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 5,035 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $44,408.70.

On Friday, February 11th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $852,725.79.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $304,912.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $624,251.13.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 1,021,249 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,256.37.

Shares of NYSE:USER traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 487,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,990. UserTesting Inc has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USER shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

