Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the construction company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of IBP traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,910. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day moving average of $121.85.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 10.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $901,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

