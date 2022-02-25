Instem (LON:INS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $817.85

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 817.85 ($11.12) and traded as low as GBX 691 ($9.40). Instem shares last traded at GBX 691 ($9.40), with a volume of 1,455 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £153.33 million and a P/E ratio of 88.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 813.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 817.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In related news, insider Nigel Goldsmith sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($10.13), for a total value of £93,125 ($126,648.99).

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

