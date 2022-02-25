Insulet Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insulet in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $255.37 on Friday. Insulet has a 1 year low of $193.70 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Insulet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $92,870,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

