Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Lowered to $268.00 at Morgan Stanley

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $268.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PODD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

PODD traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,151. Insulet has a 52 week low of $193.70 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.65.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

