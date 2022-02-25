Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 3.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 724,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,330,223. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $190.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

