Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

INTC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.07. 1,010,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,330,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

