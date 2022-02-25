Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 billion-$76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.94 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.10.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $727,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.