Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading 9.3% Higher

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.90 and last traded at $95.60. 28,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,057,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

