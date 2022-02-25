Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.53% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.