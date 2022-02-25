Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $126.58. 40,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,605. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.27.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,221 shares of company stock valued at $11,266,400. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

