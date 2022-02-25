InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stake Reduced by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 68,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.32% of InterDigital worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in InterDigital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 28.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.51. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 137.26%.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

