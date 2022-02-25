International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,217,068 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $35,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of IBM opened at $121.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.