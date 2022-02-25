International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.72) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IAG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.31) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.58) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.99) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 206 ($2.80).

LON IAG opened at GBX 145.96 ($1.99) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 156.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 158.82. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 122.06 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 222.10 ($3.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The company has a market cap of £7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.21.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

