International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.45) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IAG. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.72) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.99) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.50) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($3.05) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 206 ($2.80).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 152.78 ($2.08) on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122.06 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($3.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 156.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.82.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

