International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Trading Up 1.4%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 11,803 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 8,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPCFF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from SEK 70 to SEK 80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

