Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $17.52

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $17.52 or 0.00044889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.64 billion and $224.96 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.95 or 0.06932334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,052.73 or 1.00048594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00047965 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 477,585,127 coins and its circulating supply is 207,516,027 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

