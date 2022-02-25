Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.95.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

XENT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,451. The stock has a market cap of $914.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,571,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,421,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,084.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,859,000 after buying an additional 1,442,615 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,889,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

