Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.97.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.75) to €3.70 ($4.20) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.52) to €3.15 ($3.58) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.84) to €2.70 ($3.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($3.01) to €2.75 ($3.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

