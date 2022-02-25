Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.240 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 million-$4 million.

IVAC stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.78. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98.

IVAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intevac from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $150,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intevac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Intevac by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Intevac by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Intevac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Intevac by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

