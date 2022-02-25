Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sells $1,174,176.22 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $1,174,176.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,542,445.33.

On Monday, January 10th, Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,708,518.88.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,604. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,826,000 after buying an additional 1,616,215 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $76,148,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after buying an additional 565,285 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after buying an additional 389,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $19,539,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

