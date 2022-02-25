Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline Sells 7,454 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 7,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $387,384.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,604. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $58.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

