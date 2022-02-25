Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 2.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.81.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $18.31 on Friday, hitting $478.82. 33,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,251. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $563.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.