Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $588.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $696.00 to $588.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $660.00.

Shares of INTU opened at $497.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $563.04 and a 200-day moving average of $580.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 17.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Intuit by 55.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $202,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

