Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $674.00 at Piper Sandler

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $770.00 to $674.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.52.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $497.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $563.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

