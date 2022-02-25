Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $696.00 to $588.00. The stock had previously closed at $497.13, but opened at $479.80. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Intuit shares last traded at $478.84, with a volume of 20,330 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after acquiring an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $563.04 and its 200-day moving average is $580.91.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

