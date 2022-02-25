Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Holdings Raised by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,071,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.30. 1,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $21.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.