Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stock Holdings Raised by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,803 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Shares of BSCN stock remained flat at $$21.20 during trading on Friday. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,458. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $21.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

