Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,837,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $39,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,537,000 after acquiring an additional 68,021 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,208,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,892,000 after buying an additional 51,550 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 741,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 236,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 337,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 316,931 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $21.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18.

