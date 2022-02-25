Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $24.95. 5,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 6,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.