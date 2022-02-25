Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67.
