Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 556,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,609,588 shares.The stock last traded at $23.25 and had previously closed at $23.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 735.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

