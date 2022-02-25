Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.27% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $40,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 263,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,349,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter.

PRFZ stock opened at $176.85 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $165.73 and a 12-month high of $202.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.03.

