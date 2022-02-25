Invesco Ltd. Acquires 122,209 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,209 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.32% of Stewart Information Services worth $22,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 39,701.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 226,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,528,000 after acquiring an additional 176,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,869,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64,524 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 61,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 36.3% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 147,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STC opened at $65.78 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.36.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

