Invesco Ltd. Acquires 53,005 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 412,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.80% of Spire worth $25,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 48,001.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 489,616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 78.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 29,556 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.8% during the third quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Shares of SR opened at $64.55 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.75.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

