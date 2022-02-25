Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,505,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,962 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $24,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDJ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.